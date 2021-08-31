Theatreworks will kick off its 46th season with a soul-seeking devil.
Jen Silverman’s “Witch” will open in September, the first of five plays in a season that ends with Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night” in July 2022.
“Each of these plays builds on the special relationship audiences and artists have with each other,” Theatreworks artistic director Caitlin Lowans said. “Each story explores resilience in the face of difficulty, seasoned with the joy, laughter and music that carry us through.”
Subscriptions are $145-$170. Those who purchase season tickets through Aug. 1 will receive an early bird discount. Subscriptions include friend passes, free drinks, flexible dates, free exchanges and more. Single tickets go on sale in September. Call 255-3232 or go online to entcenterforthearts.org.
Theatreworks 2021-2022 season
• Sept. 16-Oct. 10: “Witch” by Jen Silverman — When a devil shows up in a village to bargain for souls in exchange for the townspeople’s darkest wishes, one woman, who’s been labeled a witch, can’t be so easily bought.
• Nov. 26-Dec. 19: “Every Brilliant Thing” by Duncan MacMillan with Jonny Donahoe — A child makes a list of life’s most joyful things, such as ice cream and kung fu movies, to cheer up a depressed mother.
• Jan. 27-Feb.13: “Elliot, A Soldier’s Fugue” by Quiara Alegría Hudes — Three generations of family men reflect on their years of service in wars in Korea, Vietnam and Iraq, and the effect it’s had on them, their family and their community.
• April 21-May 15: “The Bluest Eye” by Toni Morrison adapted by Lydia Diamond — A Black girl in 1940s Ohio longs to be loved by her family and schoolmates but instead endures devastating ridicule and abuse.
• July 7-31, 2022: “Twelfth Night” by William Shakespeare — Twins separated in a shipwreck leads to a case of mistaken identity in Shakespeare’s romantic comedy.
